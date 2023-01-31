CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to first-degree manslaughter after being accused of fatally stabbing another person in a Cheektowaga parking lot.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says the incident happened during an afternoon this past June on Harlem Road near Wayne Terrace.

Authorities believe Jaquan Combs, 27, and Bryce Hill, 21, knew each other and arrived at the location in the same vehicle. Hill was an employee of a business there.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says that during an argument, Combs stabbed Hill in the neck with a knife. Responding police say they found Combs with a blood-soaked, folding-style blade.

Hill died at the scene and Combs was arrested nearby a short time later. When he’s sentenced on March 15, Combs could spend up to 25 years in prison. He’s currently being held in custody without bail.