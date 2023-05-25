CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend up to 25 years in prison after admitting to shooting at a Cheektowaga store and hitting a person.

Travis Green, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Thursday morning. The Erie County District Attorney’s office said that in November 2017, he went into the Dollar General on Union Road to get a job application.

The DA’s office said he became irate during this time and left the store. They said he then pulled out a high-powered rifle from his vehicle and began opening fire from the parking lot.

Several customers and employees were inside as he shot at the front of the store, officials said. A 53-year-old customer was shot and had to be taken to ECMC. The DA’s office said he suffered injuries to his arm and shoulder.

Green reportedly ran from the scene before being apprehended by nearby Cheektowaga Police officers. Authorities said they found a second high-powered rifle in Green’s vehicle, as well as more than 850 rounds of ammunition.

Green’s been in custody since his arrest and remains held without bail. He’ll be sentenced on July 6.