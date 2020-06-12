Man charged for making terroristic threats over Cheektowaga Police’s emergency radio frequency

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Cheektowaga man is under arrest for repeated unauthorized transmissions on the Cheektowaga Police Department’s emergency communication frequency.

Police tell News 4 33-year-old Jonathan Roberts’ transmissions included threats to commit shootings inside a retail establishment in the town.

According to the police department, after a lengthy investigation, a break in the case came when a patrolman heard a transmission and noticed Robert’s vehicle nearby.

Investigators found a radio capable of transmitting on Cheektowaga Police’s frequency in Robert’s car, and they say his voice matched that of a recording from threats made in May.

Police charged Robert’s with making a terroristic threat and unauthorized radio transmissions.

He was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in Erie County Court and is set to return to court on July 24.

