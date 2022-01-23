Man dead after crashing into tractor-trailer’s fuel tank in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead after he crashed into the saddle fuel tank of a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning on the Cheektowaga side of Transit Road at Aero Drive.

Cheektowaga Police said they received a call from Lancaster Police after one of their officers came across the accident. Cheektowaga Police and Fire rushed to the scene to find a small four-door sedan and a tractor-trailer on fire.

Emergency crews at the scene reported that the car had hit and tore through the saddle fuel tank of the tractor-trailer engulfing both vehicles in flames. An early investigation revealed that the sedan driver may have driven under the red light at Transit Road and Aero Drive as the semi pulled through the intersection.

An unidentified man was found dead in the front seat of the sedan, police believe he died on impact.

The truck driver wasn’t hurt in the blaze and no charges are expected to be filed.

The unidentified man’s body was taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office for identification.