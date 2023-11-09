CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and a dog made it out of a house fire in Cheektowaga uninjured.
Wednesday, just after 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to an address on Herbert Avenue. After receiving reports of the 35-year-old man and the dog inside, they were located in a back bedroom.
The numerous fire districts that responded to the scene were able to extinguish the fire before it reached adjacent homes.
No one was reported to be injured. Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Cheektowaga Police Detective Michael Striejewske at (716) 686-3969.
