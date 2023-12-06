CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 64-year-old man was found dead and a woman was rescued while fire officials extinguished a residential fire in Cheektowaga on Friday.

Cheektowaga police officers, along with multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of a reported residential fire with possible entrapment around 1:30 a.m. on Westvale Court.

Cheektowaga police said officers were able to assist a woman out of the home and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it fully engulfed the structure.

The 64-year-old man was found deceased in the attached garage. He was not identified by officials.

Detectives and fire investigators were called to the scene but, at this time, the fire appears to be accidental. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 716-686-3969.