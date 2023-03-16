CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fatal stabbing in a Cheektowaga parking lot has led to a 15-year prison sentence for a Buffalo man.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says the incident happened on Harlem Road near Wayne Terrace during an afternoon this past June.

Authorities believe Jaquan Combs, 27, and Bryce Hill, 21, knew each other and arrived at the location in the same vehicle. Hill was an employee of a business there.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says that during an argument, Combs stabbed Hill in the neck with a knife. Responding police say they found Combs with a blood-soaked, folding-style blade.

Hill died at the scene and Combs was arrested nearby a short time later. Before his sentencing on a charge of first-degree manslaughter, Combs had been held in custody without bail. He was facing up to 25 years behind bars.

Combs’ sentencing took place on Wednesday. In addition to his prison sentence, Combs will spend five years under post-release supervision.