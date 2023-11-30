CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man will spend at least two, and possibly up to three years in prison for assaulting a Child Protective Services (CPS) worker in an incident involving a visit with his young child.

In March 2022, Shaland Souverain, now 23, was at the Erie County Department of Social Services office on Union Road in Cheektowaga for a scheduled supervised visit. His child was 4 years old at the time.

While there, the District Attorney’s office says Souverain took the child from the office, knowingly violating an order of protection. As this happened, a CPS worker chased him as he left the building. Officials say Souverain then pushed him to the ground as he got into his vehicle.

“The CPS worker stood up and attempted to stop the defendant from leaving by standing behind the vehicle,” the DA’s office said. “The defendant assaulted the CPS employee by intentionally hitting the victim with his vehicle as he fled the scene.”

The CPS employee was injured and taken to ECMC for injuries to his arm and side.

After Souverain left the scene, he was taken into custody at his apartment on Travers Circle in Amherst following a nearly five-hour standoff with law enforcement. The child was found unharmed.

According to the DA’s office, Souverain’s mother was involved too, leading to her arrest and eventual sentencing this past April. Dian Schul, 47, was inside the apartment when her son arrived, knowing that a court order prevented him from having custody of the child.

Schul, who officials say refused orders from police, was sentenced to time served and five years of probation for the crime of custodial interference.

Souverain was sentenced for the same crime, in addition to a charge of second-degree assault. In addition to his prison sentence, the DA’s office says final no-contact orders of protection have been issued for both victims involved. They’ll be in effect until March 2035.