Motorcyclist killed in crash in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a car in Cheektowaga.

On Wednesday, the crash closed down Union Rd. from Losson Rd. to Brown Ave.

Police say the man who died was a 30-year-old Buffalo resident. The car driver, who was also identified as a 30-year-old, was taken to ECMC with minor injuries.

Union Rd. is expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m.

