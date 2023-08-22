CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man will serve prison time for his role in forcibly holding a child in his home, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

James K. McGonnell, 43, was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to officials, between November 2017 and January 2020, McGonell, while acting in concert with his girlfriend, 57-year-old Carol Steinagle, forced the child victim to remain in a bedroom or the garage for “extended periods of time” inside his Queens Drive residence.

Officials say McGonnell and Steinagle, who were the victim’s caregivers, made threats to the victim if they did not remain confined inside the bedroom. Officials say the victim was denied access to basic needs, including food, clothing, and access to the bathroom.

Both McGonnell and Steinagle have been held without bail since their arrest. In March 2023, both pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping in the second degree.

Steinagle is scheduled to return to court in October 2023, where she faces up to 25 years in prison.

A final order of protection was also issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until 2041. No more information will be provided to protect the identity of the victim.