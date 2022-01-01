Maryvale superintendent announces distribution of free COVID rapid tests Sunday morning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe D’Angelo, superintendent at Maryvale school district, tweeted Saturday that the district will be distributing free COVID-19 rapid tests from 9 – 11 a.m. Sunday at the high school.

D’Angelo said the distribution is “completely voluntary,” but said it is being done as an extra layer of mitigation to help keep Maryvale schools open and safe.

Free COVID-19 rapid test distribution tomorrow from 9-11 AM. This is completely voluntary, but pls know we are doing this as an added layer of mitigation because we need to keep our schools open and safe! pic.twitter.com/iuHgIs0YQN — Joe D'Angelo (@mrjdangelo) January 1, 2022

Parents and guardians will drive up to the front of the high school, where a district staff member will ask for the family name and how many students are enrolled in the district, as each family is eligible to receive one test kit per student. Those picking up kits for their children will not be eligible to pick up kits for other families.

If a family is unable to pick up a test kit Sunday, they may arrange a pick-up time for later in the week. D’Angelo’s message said students who test positive should stay home and follow up with their doctor.