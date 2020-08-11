Maryvale UFSD changes reopening plan

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Maryvale Union Free School District has modified its model for reopening in the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new reopening requirements.

In a Facebook post to the community, the school district separated its reopening into three phases.

The first is all-remote learning without any in-person classes. That will take place from September 1 through at least October 2, with students starting classes on September 8. Instruction will blend live and asynchronous elements.

Faculty and staff will use the first week of September for professional development and preparation for the year.

The second phase will be a hybrid of remote and in-person learning. In the final days of the first phase, school leaders will determine if students are able to start in-person classes in October.

If the school district can enter phase two, parents will still have the option to continue fully remote learning for a period of time.

There is no timeline for the start of the third phase, which would be 100 percent in-person learning.

Maryvale’s announcement can be read below:

