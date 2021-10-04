Masks now required in Town of Cheektowaga buildings

Cheektowaga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Cheektowaga has announced that masks are now required in all town buildings.

This rule is in effect until further notice.

COVID-19 News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now