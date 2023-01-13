CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local man who sheltered more than two dozen people during the Blizzard of ’22 was gifted two tickets to Super Bowl LVII, the Buffalo Bills announced.

Jay Withey was recognized as a community hero after he broke into Pine Hill Primary Center in Cheektowaga and rescued 24 people from their cars during the blizzard.

The group took shelter in the school Christmas Eve and were able to leave Christmas Day. Before leaving, Withey left a note apologizing for the damage and use of the school’s John Deere, signing it “Merry Christmas, Jay.”

In recognition of his heroics, Withey was presented two tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl by Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas and Patricia Thomas on behalf of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Buffalo Bills.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Arizona.