CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the Buffalo area’s most prominent hotels is hitting the auction block.
The Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga will go up for auction from September 6 to September 7 with a starting bid of $2,000,000.
The eight-floor, 301-room hotel located next to the Walden Galleria is currently owned by the London-based Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.
Marcus & Millichap and Ten-X are representing the property.
For more information on the online auction, click here.
