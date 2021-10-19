Minneapolis-based airline adds one-way flights to Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Minneapolis-based airline is now offering one-way, nonstop flights to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Sun Country Airlines recently announced that it’s adding flights between Minneapolis and seven new cities, including Buffalo.
Flights between Minneapolis and Buffalo start at $69 and begin on June 9.
Sun Country’s Buffalo schedule lists flights on Thursdays and Sundays through August. In September, there are two days of flights listed — Friday, September 2 and Monday, September 5.
MORE | See the full schedule of flights here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.