Minneapolis-based airline adds one-way flights to Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Minneapolis-based airline is now offering one-way, nonstop flights to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Sun Country Airlines recently announced that it’s adding flights between Minneapolis and seven new cities, including Buffalo.

Flights between Minneapolis and Buffalo start at $69 and begin on June 9.

Sun Country’s Buffalo schedule lists flights on Thursdays and Sundays through August. In September, there are two days of flights listed — Friday, September 2 and Monday, September 5.

