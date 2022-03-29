CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are looking for help finding a missing person.

They say that Ahmed Mohammed left in a black 2007 GMC Arcadia “in the middle of the night.” The last numbers on the license plate are “4370.” According to police, he’s had limited contact with his family, which they say is unusual for him.

Ahmed is 21, has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 160 lbs. and is 5’10”.

He’s believed to be in the western New York area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Cheektowaga Police Department at (716) 686-3500.