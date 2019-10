CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 1,500 NYSEG customers in Cheektowaga lost power on Thursday morning, and it looks like a downed power pole may be to blame.

By 10:30 a.m., power was restored for more than half of those customers, but more than 600 are still expected to be in the dark until about 3:30 p.m.

A News 4 viewer named Deborah shared some photos of a downed pole on Crabapple Lane, saying her “neighborhood was without electricity for two hours.”

