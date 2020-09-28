Motorcyclist killed in collision in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, shortly after 6 p.m., Cheektowaga police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Genesee St.

According to officers, the 29-year-old victim, a resident of the town, collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Stratford Place.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to ECMC after suffering minor injuries.

No names have been released, and the crash remains under investigation.

