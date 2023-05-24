CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 33 early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Cheektowaga police say the 23-year-old driver lost control of the motorcycle, crashing near the I-90 overpass. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police looked into what happened, the outbound (eastbound) lanes of Route 33 were closed from Pine Ridge to Union Road, later reopening fully around 6:45 a.m.

The name of the victim was not released by police as they continue to investigate this crash, which was one of a number of incidents that took place overnight on Western New York’s major routes.