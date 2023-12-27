CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple people were hospitalized after a gas leak at a local ice skating rink Wednesday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Cheektowaga police and Forks Fire Department responded to Holiday Twin Rinks for reports of a strange smell and children presenting symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.

Forks fire crews confirmed that there were “extremely” high levels of carbon monoxide and the building was immediately evacuated, according to police.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene to evaluate and transport people to surrounding hospitals. Cheektowaga police told News 4 that at least two children and one adult were hospitalized.

The rink announced on Facebook that they will be closed on Dec. 28 while the leak is repaired.

Police said the building is still being ventilated by the fire department and state and county officials have been made aware of the situation.

The source of the leak is being investigated by National Fuel.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.