BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple Walden Galleria stores will be open for extended hours for Black Friday shopping.
The Galleria will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, but will re-open at 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday.
In addition, the following stores will have longer hours on Friday:
- JCPenny: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Best Buy: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Macy’s: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
The mall will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and then 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Visiting hours with Santa Claus himself are available on the lower level by the Apple Store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
