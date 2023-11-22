BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple Walden Galleria stores will be open for extended hours for Black Friday shopping.

The Galleria will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, but will re-open at 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday.

In addition, the following stores will have longer hours on Friday:

JCPenny: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

5 a.m. – 10 p.m. Best Buy: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Macy’s: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The mall will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and then 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Visiting hours with Santa Claus himself are available on the lower level by the Apple Store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.