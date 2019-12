CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A spokesperson for the NFTA says there was a natural gas leak at the Buffalo Airport on Monday.

It was caused during construction within the 4 p.m. hour on the west side of the airport.

Officials tell News 4 the pipes have now been shut off, and traffic is being diverted.

Repair crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.