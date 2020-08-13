New charges announced in March shooting death case

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Cheektowaga man accused of fatally shooting a convenience store worker is now also charged with attempted murder.

Prosecutors say Travis Zukic fired a shot at a police officer who went to investigate the shooting.

The 28-year old was arraigned for attempted murder and for second-degree murder.

Police say back in March, he shot and killed 23-year-old Hannah Morse who worked for the 7-Eleven on French Road in Cheektowaga.

Zukic returns to court in September.

He faces up to 25-years to life in prison if he’s convicted.