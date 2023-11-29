BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga will soon have a new police chief, and he comes from the department’s internal ranks.

Capt. Brian Coons will take over Cheektowaga police’s top spot Thursday, with retiring police chief Brian Gould’s final day slated for Wednesday after 23 years with the department.

“I look forward for the opportunity to lead the Cheektowaga Police Department into the future,“ Coons, who’s been with the department for over two decades, told News 4. “I hope to continue building relationships with the Cheektowaga community, earning community trust and providing our officers with additional training and technology better preparing them to protect and serve for the future.”

Gould has been Cheektowaga police chief since 2021 after starting as a dispatcher two decades prior.