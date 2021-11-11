New COVID-19 pop-up testing and vaccination site opening at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — KSL Diagnostics is opening a pop-up COVID-19 testing and vaccination site inside the Walden Galleria.

KSL and the mall announced Thursday this is the first testing site in the mall open to the public and will occupy 4,100 square-foot space on the upper level just outside Macy’s.

It will officially open next Thursday at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the mall said.

KSL says it will offer “the entire menu” of KSL Diagnostics COVID-19 virus tests, including the travel RT-PCR test with 30 minute or 24-hour turnaround results, as well as rapid antigen testing.

The Erie County Department of Health will also collaborate with KSL to offer initial and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible visitors at no cost.

For hours of operation and more information, click here.