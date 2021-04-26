New healthy dining option opens at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new addition at the Walden Galleria is opening its doors.

FRESH – Healthy Cafe is now part of the mall’s food court, taking the spot of the former Salsarita’s. Included in the restaurant’s menu are options like salads, wraps, sandwiches and smoothies.

“All food and beverages are made fresh to order using only natural ingredients of the highest quality,” a news release from the Walden Galleria and FRESH – Healthy Cafe says.