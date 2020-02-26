New Lego Store coming to Walden Galleria this summer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lego fans, rejoice! The Walden Galleria is set to open a new Lego Store this summer.

An exact opening date hasn’t been announced, but we do know the 2,300 square-foot store will be on the mall’s lower level, near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Along with being able to buy and build your favorite Lego sets, the store will also feature a pick & build wall, a digital box that lets you see your new set in 3D, and free build challenges.

Brick specialists at the store will help customers find the perfect set for them, too.

