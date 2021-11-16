CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — KSL Diagnostics is launching a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in the Walden Galleria.
The pop-up location will open to the public this Thursday and offer both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests.
Vaccinations, including booster shots, will be offered at no cost to the recipient. They’ll be administered by Brighton-Eggert Pharmacy.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for this new pop-up site will take place Thursday at 10 a.m.
COVID-19 News
- New pop-up vaccination, testing site coming to Walden Galleria
- Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill
- Poloncarz wants to avoid COVID mandates, but will implement if necessary
- Moog will not join group of employees in litigation opposing federal vaccine mandate
- Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.