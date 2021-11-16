New pop-up vaccination, testing site coming to Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — KSL Diagnostics is launching a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in the Walden Galleria.

The pop-up location will open to the public this Thursday and offer both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests.

Vaccinations, including booster shots, will be offered at no cost to the recipient. They’ll be administered by Brighton-Eggert Pharmacy.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for this new pop-up site will take place Thursday at 10 a.m.

