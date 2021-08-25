New rue21 store to open at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new rue21 store is set to open at the Walden Galleria.

The new store will be on the upper level of the mall, near Dick’s Sporting Goods. It’s one of more than a dozen slated to open across the country.

“The success of the new stores in 2020 fueled investment in the 15 new stores this year,” rue21 CFO Michele Pascoe said. “As we continue to grow the fleet, we can’t wait to welcome more loyal customers to the brand.”

rue21 is planning to open additional stores next year, too. The new store at the Galleria is expected to open this fall.