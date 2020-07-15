New York taking steps to enforce mandatory quarantines for travelers

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–More states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.

Now, visitors from 22 states must isolate for 14 days if they enter the Empire State.

The order now applies to people entering New York from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Delaware has been dropped from the list.

New York State Police are also stepping up enforcement of the order.

We went to the Buffalo Airport to see what travelers must do now.

Tuesday was the first day that State Police and State Health Department employees were at some of the gates of certain southern flights coming in to make sure passengers filled out quarantine forms.

We spoke to some travelers who got off a flight from Atlanta at about noon today, and how they feel about this depends on who you ask.