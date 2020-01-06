No charges to be brought against Fr. Jeffrey Nowak after allegations by former seminarian

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — No charges will be brought against Father Jeffrey Nowak following allegations made by a former seminarian.

Matthew Bojanowski claimed he was sexually harassed by Nowak, and that when he brought his concerns to Richard Malone, who was serving as Buffalo’s bishop at the time, proper action was not taken.

Malone claims he told Nowak to undergo a behavioral assessment, which he refused to do. Nowak was later placed on administrative leave.

Erie County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Kait Munro says “We thoroughly investigated the matter and no actions rose to the level of criminal activity.”

Nowak had been serving as pastor of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Cheektowaga.