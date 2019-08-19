No criminal charges to be filed after racist pamphlets found in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are still investigating the racist messages that were left in the driveways and fronts of homes earlier this month.

The pamphlets, which were published by the Racial Nationalist Party of America, were contained in red, white and green cardboard mailing tubes. People found them on Standard Pkwy. and Edmund St.

The contents of the pamphlets contained offensive racial and religious wording.

On Monday morning, police revealed that the pamphlets had a Lockport PO Box return address.

Through their investigation, authorities were able to find the person who disseminated the pamphlets. They say he admitted to it, and plans to continue dropping off pamphlets, too.

According to Cheektowaga police, the drops were not targeted, but random.

Police consulted with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office about criminal charges, but it was determined that none could be filed.

Instead, the person who admitted to dropping off the pamphlets was issued a summons for littering.

Although his name wasn’t revealed, it has been passed on to the FBI, Lockport police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.