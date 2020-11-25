No news is good news for non-essential retailers fearing closure if parts of Erie Co. declared red zone

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–No news is good news for non-essential retailers who are fearing that they’d have to close any day now if parts of Erie County are declared a red zone.

We got reaction inside the Walden Galleria today.

“They were just taking our temperature and we’re six feet apart from each other so I think we’re good,” shopper Molly Wrobel said.

Late this morning a line formed outside the Apple Store at the Walden Galleria.

“I’m here to replace my phone and I came early because there was a possibility we wouldn’t be open today and any day following after that,” Wrobel added.

Shopper Ann Hilbrecht said, “I’m shopping this morning before we go into red zone. I did as much as I could online, now I gotta get the last minute stuff.”

Inside, some felt as if they were shopping on borrowed time, while outside, crews roped off half of the parking lot to help stay at half-capacity for Black Friday.

“This week we’re just trying to do the week of for Black Friday just to kind of limit the amount of people for Black Friday assuming we’re still open,” Frank Peters of Sports Obsession said.

We also visited Walmart in Hamburg, where doing the noon hour, there were 400 people inside. The men counting at the door told me they won’t turn people away it reaches about 1,000.