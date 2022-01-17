Numerous flights to and from Buffalo canceled due to snow

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow has piled up more than a foot high in many parts of western New York, including the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

And with a winter storm warning not set to expire until the evening, more and more flights are getting canceled. That counts for those arriving at and departing the airport.

Before the big storm hit, Delta canceled numerous flights out of caution. Now, even more airlines are following suit, keeping their aircraft out of the skies.

Some parts of western New York in the northernmost and southernmost regions are expecting to see up to 20 inches of snow by Monday evening.

To keep track of whether or not your flight will happen as planned, click or tap on the links below:

