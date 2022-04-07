CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are looking to add more members to their ranks.

To help accomplish this, they’ll be holding a recruitment event this Saturday at the Walden Galleria.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and happens to be the day before the deadline to register for the New York State Police Exam.

One of the Troopers on hand to discuss a career with the State police will be Dominic Cianfrini, a western New York native who graduated from the NYS 210th Academy last month.

To qualify to be a State trooper, you must be in your twenties. But for anyone who served in the military, the maximum age allowance will be extended for every year of full-time active duty, up to seven years.

Other requirements include being a U.S. citizen and having a high school diploma or the equivalent. For a full list of qualifications, click or tap here.

Anyone interested in speaking with State police this weekend can find them at the NYSP Recruitment Center on the lower level across from Dave & Buster’s.