CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police will be looking to recruit new members during an event being held on Saturday, March 5.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Troopers will be available at the Walden Galleria across from Dave & Busters. They’ll have information on the upcoming Trooper entrance exam.
Those who are interested can also ask about the various units a Trooper can be part of.
The starting salary for a State Trooper is $58,443. After a year, Troopers make $82,677.
To qualify, you must have a high school diploma or the equivalent and be in your 20s. But the maximum age can be extended by a year for each year of full-time active military duty, up to seven years.
Additional qualifications can be found here.
