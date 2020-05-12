Officials update operating hours, days of Walden Ave. Walmart COVID testing site

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Until May 13, the drive-through COVID testing location at the Walmart at 2500 Walden Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Also, beginning May 15, the testing site will open Monday through Friday weekly from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., once again with weather permitting.

The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and state and local officials.

Officials tell us the testing is for adults who meet CDC, state, and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, healthcare providers, people with symptoms of COVID, and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

Individuals must be 18 years or older, and the testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s “MyQuest” online portal and app.

This will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites, officials say.

Once on the site, officials say people will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars to verify eligibility, ID check, and self-administered test.

The test site is not available to walk-ups.

Here is some additional information regarding the Cheektowaga Walmart testing site:

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

Anyone with questions regarding testing and appointments can call Quest’s COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

