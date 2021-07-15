One person, two dogs rescued from Cheektowaga apartment fire

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person and two dogs were rescued from a first floor apartment fire in Cheektowaga Thursday morning.
The person, who was identified as a male, was rescued from the second floor apartment patio.
Crews responded to the Gateway Apartments on Genesee St. near Transit Rd.
It’s not clear how the fire started, or how much damage it caused. No one was injured.
