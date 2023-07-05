CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Numerous Wednesday morning flights out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport are delayed due to power outages and the problems resulting from them.

Earlier in the morning, roughly 2,800 outages were reported in the Cheektowaga area, but most of those appear to have been resolved, according to NYSEG and National Grid data.

The Buffalo airport, which is now running on backup generators, is being affected by those outages.

Lines out the door… some movement at United desk. Southwest and American are still at a standstill. pic.twitter.com/pnP7KSObH4 — Rich Ersing (@WIVB21) July 5, 2023

Power is expected to be back to normal by 7:40 a.m. and some flights appear to have taken off around 7 a.m. but the NFTA is encouraging travelers to contact their airline for the latest updates on their flights.

A full list of departures from the airport can be found here.

(The video above shows the airport packed with people early Wednesday morning.)