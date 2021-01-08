Owners of dog rescued from a Cheektowaga creek thank the officers who saved Gracie

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– At the end of December, we reported about a dog rescued from frigid waters in a Cheektowaga creek.

The boxer named Gracie was spotted in Ellicott Creek and officers from the Cheektowaga Police Department responded. After a struggle to save Gracie from the water, the officers pulled her to land and she was returned to her owner.

Now, Gracie’s owners are thanking the officers who saved Gracie.

In a tweet from the Cheektowaga Police Department, they say Gracie’s owners dropped off gift bags for Ofc. Rutkowski and Ofc. Blackchief to thank them.

The gift bags were in the theme of “thankfulness,” they included cookies, candy and more.

View the tweet below: