Parole officer charged with sexual abuse

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A parole officer has been charged with sexually abusing a female victim.

Along with first-degree sexual abuse, West Falls resident Andrew Amato, 54, has been charged with forcible touching and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say Amato intentionally and forcibly touched the victim during the evening of November 14, 2014, and continued into the early morning hours.

Along with that, officials accused Amato of subjecting the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion inside a Cheektowaga hotel room.

It is not clear if he is still employed as a parole officer.

If convicted, Amato could spend up to seven years in prison.