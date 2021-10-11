Paving taking place at Borden and French in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday and Tuesday, crews will be paving the intersection of French Road and Borden Road in Cheektowaga.
Construction is set to last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid the area if they can.
