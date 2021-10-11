Paving taking place at Borden and French in Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday and Tuesday, crews will be paving the intersection of French Road and Borden Road in Cheektowaga.

Construction is set to last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid the area if they can.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now