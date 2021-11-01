Pedestrian struck in Cheektowaga continues to recover as suspected driver is indicted

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting serious physical injury and reckless driving.

This past April, prosecutors say Timothy Wagner, 27, was driving east on Losson Road near Wedgewood Drive when he veered onto the shoulder and hit a pedestrian.

The 60-year-old Depew man, who was struck from behind, was forced to hit the ground face down, officials say. He was hospitalized with multiple serious injuries and continues to recover.

According to prosecutors, Wagner left the scene, but police say they later found his truck with front end damage. His vehicle matched the description given by witnesses, officials say.

Wagner was released on his own recognizance, and a return date for court hasn’t been scheduled yet. If he’s convicted of the charges against him, Wagner could spend up to seven years in prison.