BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police have identified the man who was found in Scajaquada Creek.

62-year-old Gregory Smith of Buffalo was found in the water at the end of Markus Drive near the Cheektowaga Town Park around 8:30 a.m. on August 29.

Police said at the time that the death was considered suspicious, and detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances of Smith’s death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Detective Bureau at (716) 686-3505 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 (847411) beginning with “CPDNY” followed by your message.