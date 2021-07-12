Persons of interest in Donovan Drive shooting appear in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a preliminary examination, the bullet casings found during a search of a Cheektowaga apartment “appear to be the same type in color and composition” as those found at the scene of the Donovan Drive shooting.

Shaquelle Walker, Jr., a three-year-old boy, died as a result of the shooting. Three other people were injured.

Dequan Richardson, 22, who was arrested by Buffalo police officers in Cheektowaga, has been accused of the following crimes:

  • criminal possession of a weapon (second degree)
  • criminal possession of a firearm
  • criminal use of drug paraphernalia (second degree, two counts)
  • criminal possession of a controlled substance (third and fourth degree)

Jonay Robinson, 25, who lives with Richardson and is also a person of interest in the Donovan Drive shooting incident, faces the same charges.

In their Slate Creek Drive apartment, prosecutors say they found an illegal pistol, an illegal rifle, cocaine, a scale and diluents. Officials say that because of the cocaine and materials, Robinson and Richardson were also accused of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell it.

Richardson and Robinson appeared in court on Monday for a felony hearing. Richardson has been remanded to jail without bail, but Robinson is still being held on $175,000 bail.

If convicted, each person could spend up to 15 years in prison.

