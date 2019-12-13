Pharaoh’s raid linked to indictment against former DEA agent

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–When federal agents and state police raided Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club on Thursday, it had something to do with the indictment announced last month against former DEA agent John Bongiovanni.

“We believe this will indicate he was part of a larger and broader criminal conspiracy,” Homeland Security special agent Kevin Kelly said.

The retired agent from the Drug Enforcement Administration was charged in an eleven count federal indictment accusing him of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and accepting more than a quarter-million dollars in bribes from so-called “co-conspirators”.

News Four has learned that one of the alleged co-conspirators is the operator of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club. The indictment of Bongiovanni talks about “a telephone call from Co-conspirator 1 after a stripper overdosed on drugs at a gentlemen’s club operated by Co-conspirator 1 in Cheektowaga. Bongiovanni advised Coconspirator 1 to “get her out” of the gentlemen’s club.”

The indictment goes on to say, “the defendant had witnessed Co-conspirator 1 consume narcotics; Co-conspirator 1 did call the defendant while a staff member was overdosing and the defendant did previously initiate contact with Co-conspirator 1.”

The operator of Pharaoh’s has not been charged, but the raid of that club comes about five weeks after an indictment was made public naming a connection between Bongiovanni and the club’s operator.

There is no indication that anyone was taken into custody during or after yesterday’s raid, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is not commenting about the search which was led by Homeland Security Investigators.

The club reopened on Friday.