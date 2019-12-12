Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club raided

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club was raided late Thursday morning by New York State Police and Homeland Security Agents, who spent at least six hours at the Aero Drive strip club serving a search warrant.

What exactly they’re looking for remains a mystery. Homeland Security Investigations will only say that it is leading the investigation with law enforcement partners, but because it is an ongoing investigation, they are unable to offer any additional comment at this time.

Homeland Security enforces 400 different Federal statues; everything from counterfeit merchandise to human trafficking, basically anything or anyone coming into or out of the country illegally.

Nine years ago, there was a similar raid here by Homeland Security. That raid was about immigration form violations. Back then, it was determined that 76 percent of the club’s I-9 forms had substantive violations. The result of that investigation found Pharaoh’s Gentleman’s Club liable for 40 violations and was issued a penalty of $17,500.

“It looks like they’re focused on everything right now,” said Marissa, a relative of an employee who happened to be inside when the raid began. “The rooms so far are all torn apart, except for our front room. They didn’t do anything with that yet, but they have the locker room torn apart.”

The. U.S. Attorney’s Office has no further comment.