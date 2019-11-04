Photos with Santa at Walden Galleria start this Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Santa Claus is coming to town.
This Friday, the man in the red suit will be at the Walden Galleria for the first time this season.
Coinciding with a ceremonial tree lighting set to take place at 5 p.m., Santa will be available for photos from 5-8 p.m.
Photo packages with Santa will be available through Christmas Eve.
Here are the hours he will be at the mall:
- Mondays – Thursdays: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Fridays & Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Sundays: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Pet Photo Nights, Mondays & Tuesdays (November 11th – December 17th): 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Santa’s Arrival & Tree Lighting, Friday November 8th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm
The seventh annual Santa Cares event series will take place on December 1 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. During this time, kids with special needs can meet Santa in a sensory-controlled environment.