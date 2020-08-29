Plane headed to Seattle makes emergency landing at Buffalo Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–NFTA Police and the Buffalo Airport Fire Department responded to an emergency landing just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Officials say a 93-year-old man caused the alert when he became unruly, and at times violent while on board.

This forced the Alaska Airline to land at the Buffalo Airport.

Police tell us the plane was en route to Seattle from JFK, with 60 individuals aboard.

The plane left the Buffalo Airport just before 9 p.m., and no one was injured.

According to authorities, the man is being questioned tonight.

